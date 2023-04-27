April is National Minority Health Month.

Nevada has a remarkable trend of becoming more diverse in the past decade, according to the U.S. Census. For example, between 2010 and 2021, the share of the population that is Hispanic/Latino grew the most, increasing 3.3 percentage points to 29.9%, as reported by the U.S. Census.

COVID-19 showed the nation that there are major heath disparities among certain underserved population groups. Information in 2022, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that Black and Latino persons are more than two times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 infections than non-Hispanic whites.

American Indian or Alaska Native persons are 3.1 times more likely to be hospitalized due to a COVID-19 infection. As of March 23, 2022, more than 340,000 racial and ethnic minority and American Indian and Alaska Native persons have died from COVID-19.

It’s important as a health system to know what health factors each population face. As well as knowing the health disparities. Intermountain has been working to bring more attention and focus to the underserved communities.

Our equity fundamental and value is intended to eliminate disparities and create opportunities for caregivers, patients, members, and communities to thrive. We cannot achieve our mission of helping people live their healthiest lives possible without equity.

Since 2020 company-wide goals have been created and achieved to ensure patients and members have access to healthcare and insurance support in their preferred languages as well as identified numerous other disparities in experience and outcomes to address. This work is among our highest priorities and will continue.

To learn more about Intermountain, visit intermountainnv.org.