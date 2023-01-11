Las Vegas(KLAS)-Sunday (January 15th) is National Bagel Day, and to give us a head start, Roqui Theus stopped by The Bagel Nook to learn how you can celebrate on “overload!”

Home to the Original Overload Bagel, The Bagel Nook recently opened it’s first west coast franchise right in Downtown Summerlin. Their menu includes bagels, sandwiches, over 40 different cream cheese flavors, several coffees/drinks, including the iced-coffee overloads, and so much more.

Check out their social media @the_bagel_nook and learn about their catering and more at thebagelnook.com.