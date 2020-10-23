Natalie Portman pens children’s book of inclusive fables

LAS VEGAS (LAS VEGAS NOW/AP) — Natalie Portman has released a book of popular children’s fables with a friendlier, more gender-inclusive twist.

The Oscar winner says “Natalie Portman’s Fables” is “a love letter” to her 9-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter about how she hopes they will see and be in the world.

She’s updated “The Three Little Pigs,” “Country Mouse and City Mouse” and “The Tortoise and the Hare” to reflect the times. For example, in Portman’s version, the persistent and confident tortoise who quietly outpaces the hare is a female.

“Children’s books have this very special place in our lives because we read them over and over and over again like no other books. And so they have a way of instilling information and values into both the children and parents. And when I was reading the books, I was struck by how the classic stories had overwhelmingly male characters and thinking, ‘What am I telling my kids _ both my son and my daughter _ about whose stories are important to tell and also whose lives they should care about?’ Because, of course, reading books is a practice of empathy where you’re caring for the characters in the books.” Natalie Portman, actor/author

Portman is also busy training for the Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Filming begins soon in Sydney, Australia.