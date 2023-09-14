CHOCOLATE PERSIMMON AND ROASTED BEET AUTUMN SALAD WITH BLOOD ORANGE VINAIGRETTE

By Melissa’s

This Autumn salad developed by Melissa’s own Corporate Chefs is a beautiful winner for the fall holidays. Fresh but warming colors that light up the eyes and the taste buds. This salad for sure has the colors and flavors of Autumn. Enjoy!

Serves: 6-8

Total Time: 15 Minutes

Ingredients:

For the Salad

2 ripe Melissa’s Chocolate Persimmons

2 to 4 packages Melissa’s Steamed Baby Beets

1 small Melissa’s Organic Yam, cut into ½ inch cubes, roasted

Melissa’s Organic Spinach

⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup pepitas

⅓ cup Melissa’s Pomegranate Arils

1 Melissa’s Blood Orange, peeled and sliced horizontally

For the dressing:

1 Melissa’s Blood Orange, zested and juiced

3 tablespoons white balsamic

1 tablespoon Melissa’s Shallot, minced

¼ cup olive oil

A pinch or two dried thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place spinach in a serving bowl and tuck slices of the persimmon around the spinach, then add the beets and roasted yam. Top with grated cheese, pepitas and pomegranate arils and slices of peeled blood orange. In a medium bowl, add the zest, juice, balsamic and shallot. While whisking, drizzle in the olive oil and mix until emulsified. Season to taste with thyme, salt and pepper and serve on the side.

Recipe Note:

To make serving day a bit easier, cut all ingredients no more than one day ahead of time and store separately. Salad dressing may be made up to two days ahead and well-shaken prior to dressing salad.

Enjoy!