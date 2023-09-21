Las Vegas(KLAS)-Catch The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival tomorrow and Saturday (September 22-23) at T-Mobile Arena.

The lineup includes Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and more. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively on Hulu for subscribers to view at no additional cost, and music lovers can enjoy free outdoor activations from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. in front of T-Mobile Arena as well. iHeart Digital & Social Host, Emily Curl, joined Roqui Theus to break it all down.