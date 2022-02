Las Vegas(KLAS)- The movie Dog follows the misadventures of Army Ranger Briggs played by Channing Tatum and Army K9 Lulu who take a road trip down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier’s funeral on time. Along the way, they learn what it takes to learn inner happiness.

Dog marks Channing Tatum’s directorial debut and it’s a must-see for all dog lovers.