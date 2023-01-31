KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 31, 2023 / 04:15 PM PST
Updated: Jan 31, 2023 / 04:15 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Moulin Rouge! The Musical is not just a production… It’s a spectacle! You can see it now at the Smith Center. Jillian Lopez is joined by two of the cast members, Harper Miles and Nicci Claspell to tell us more.
