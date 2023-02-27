KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Feb 27, 2023
Updated: Feb 27, 2023 / 04:28 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Table 34 has been a Las Vegas staple for close to two decades. They just finished a remodel of the restaurant and rolled out new menu items… Chef Joe Valdez joined us in the kitchen for an inside look.
