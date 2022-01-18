“MJ LIVE “Moonwalking to The Tropicana

Las Vegas Now
Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Starting Feb 17th MJ Live has a new home at the Tropicana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories