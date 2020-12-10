Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Vegas NYE
Local News
I-Team
National News
Mystery Wire
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Border Report
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Shot fired in Treasure Island hotel room results in barricade
Top Stories
Is your Christmas tree a fire hazard?
LIVE: FDA panel to vote on whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in US
Live
LVCVA announces plans for NYE ‘explosive’ kickoff to 2021
Lake Tahoe to shut down under stay-at-home order
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Staying extra mild for now
Video
Top Stories
Cloudy skies are coming back
Video
Top Stories
Clouds moving out, breezes coming in
Video
December is chilly and dry for now
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, December 3rd
Video
Mornings are extra-chilly
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Masters Report
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Final numbers: Allegiant Stadium completed $25 million under budget
Raiders have opportunity to make playoff push with 4 games remaining
Video
Daryl Worley returns to Raiders
Arrest Report: Former NFL player Vontaze Burfict was searching for ‘Secret Pizza’ in Cosmopolitan prior to battery
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Salute to Super Heroes
Comprehensive Visit
Top Stories
The Sand Dollar Lounge has been transformed into a winter wonderland bar
Video
Top Stories
Stay ready for the holidays at La Bonita
Video
Misty the cat needs a forever home
Video
The newest holiday hacks and gifts
Video
Free study hall at the Discovery Children’s Museum
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Stay Well
Flu Shot
Veterans Voices
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
GR8 Food Drive
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Misty the cat needs a forever home
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:18 AM PST
/
Updated:
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:18 AM PST
For more info visit
nevadaspca.org
Don't Miss
FBI spent years investigating John Lennon before his murder. Read the once classified documents now
Video
I-Team: Man receives letter from DETR days after form inside is due
Video
I-Team: Man accused of threatening Nevada Gov. Sisolak, calls governor ‘tyrant,’ says to ‘fight back’
Video
I-Team: Supreme Court of Nevada denies Trump campaign’s appeal to overturn election results
Video
I-Team: Trump campaign lawyers seek to have Nevada justice removed from case for saying election was ‘extraordinarily successful’
Video
I-Team: Razor thin margin of 10 votes separate Nevada candidate from opponent, again
Video
Judge: ‘No evidence to support voter fraud across Nevada,’ I-Team digs into allegations, evidence
Video
Trending Stories
Arrest Report: Former NFL player Vontaze Burfict was searching for ‘Secret Pizza’ in Cosmopolitan prior to battery
DETR releases update on unemployment programs, PUA expected to end on Dec. 26
Nevada will have to borrow to continue paying unemployment claims
WEB EXTRA: Jehovah’s Witnesses contact government officials, businesses with message of hope
Video
DETR provides update on LWA, PUA as claimants continue to experience issues
Video