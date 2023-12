Las Vegas(KLAS)-Lights for Flights is Miracle Flight’s signature holiday activation. It includes seven oversized illuminated words – LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU - that embody the mission of Miracle Flights.

These signs are on display throughout Downtown Summerlin through January 1 and are illuminated from dusk to dawn every day. They generate awareness and help raise funds for Miracle Flights by providing visitors with a QR code that allows them to make a donation.