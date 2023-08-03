Las Vegas(KLAS)-Barbie’s and Ken’s have a new place to play! Through the end of August, Minus 5 Icebar is giving guests “The Pink Experience.” As people still dream in pink after the Barbie movie, you can enjoy a pink-themed package that includes pink or white faux-fur coat, two pink cocktails, pink earmuffs and a digital souvenir photo for $75. Guests can get a taste of Barbieland with the newest addition to the fresh & cool cocktail menu, the Malibu Dream daiquiri.

All 3 Minus 5 Icebar’s in Las Vegas (Mandalay Bay, The Linq Promenade, The Venetian Resort) have “The Pink Experience” package, but Roqui Theus stopped by the Mandalay Bay location to see how it’s extra pink.