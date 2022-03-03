MIDNIGHT PASTA
I love that it is urban legend that when chefs get off work after a long day cooking for others, that their favorite meal to make for themselves when they get home before going to bed is an Italian staple called, “Spaghetti Aglio E Olio” which means spaghetti with garlic and olive oil. However, it has developed a nickname of Midnight Pasta with all great chefs as a staple to turn to when they are tired but hungry. I love this recipe. The perfect blend of Salt, Fat and Acid if you season the pasta water perfectly before cooking. Enjoy!
Serves: 4
Total Time: 20 Minutes
Ingredients:
- Kosher salt
- 1 pound dried spaghetti, or pasta of your choice
- 1/3 cup good olive oil
- 8 large garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- Juice of one lemon
- 1/2 cup minced fresh parsley
- 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for serving
Directions:
Bring a large pot of water to a boil
When it comes to a boil, add a fist full of Diamond Kosher Salt to the pot and immediately add the pasta. Before you drain the pasta set aside about 1 ½ cups of pasta cooking water before you drain the pasta.
Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a non-metallic pot large enough to hold the pasta, such as a 12-inch saute pan or a large, shallow pot.
Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently, until you begin to smell the aromatics, add the pepper flakes and cook for 30 seconds more.
Carefully add the reserved pasta-cooking water to the garlic and oil and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, add 1 teaspoon of salt, and simmer for about 5 minutes, until the liquid is reduced by about a third.
Add the drained pasta to the garlic sauce and toss. Off the heat, add the parsley and Parmesan and toss well. Allow the pasta to rest off the heat for 5 minutes for the sauce to be absorbed. Taste for seasoning and serve warm with extra Parmesan on the side.
Enjoy!