MIDNIGHT PASTA

I love that it is urban legend that when chefs get off work after a long day cooking for others, that their favorite meal to make for themselves when they get home before going to bed is an Italian staple called, “Spaghetti Aglio E Olio” which means spaghetti with garlic and olive oil. However, it has developed a nickname of Midnight Pasta with all great chefs as a staple to turn to when they are tired but hungry. I love this recipe. The perfect blend of Salt, Fat and Acid if you season the pasta water perfectly before cooking. Enjoy!

Serves: 4

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

Kosher salt

1 pound dried spaghetti, or pasta of your choice

1/3 cup good olive oil

8 large garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Juice of one lemon

1/2 cup minced fresh parsley

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for serving

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil

When it comes to a boil, add a fist full of Diamond Kosher Salt to the pot and immediately add the pasta. Before you drain the pasta set aside about 1 ½ cups of pasta cooking water before you drain the pasta.

Heat the olive oil over medium heat in a non-metallic pot large enough to hold the pasta, such as a 12-inch saute pan or a large, shallow pot.

Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently, until you begin to smell the aromatics, add the pepper flakes and cook for 30 seconds more.

Carefully add the reserved pasta-cooking water to the garlic and oil and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, add 1 teaspoon of salt, and simmer for about 5 minutes, until the liquid is reduced by about a third.

Add the drained pasta to the garlic sauce and toss. Off the heat, add the parsley and Parmesan and toss well. Allow the pasta to rest off the heat for 5 minutes for the sauce to be absorbed. Taste for seasoning and serve warm with extra Parmesan on the side.

Enjoy!