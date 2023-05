Las Vegas(KLAS)-

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Magician and TV Personality, Michael Carbonaro, Carbonaro returns with his brand-new show – “Michael Carbonaro: Live in Vegas” for a six-week run at the Penn & Teller Theater at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino starting May 25.

Performances will be held Thursday through Sunday at 8 p.m. from Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, July 2.