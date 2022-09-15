Here are a few Nanny Bubby Tidbits to help you with your cooking method and help to make your cooking journey easier so you can learn faster.

To clean mushrooms, use a mushroom brush instead of water.

To properly cut a bell pepper, slice it at the ribs.

Put cold eggs in hot water to bring them to room temperature for baking.

An ice bath is the key to peeling a hard boiled egg.

To keep spinach fresh, put it in a paper towel and turn it upside down.

Chop and freeze basil for winter.

Take a shot of mustard to alleviate leg cramps.