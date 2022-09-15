Here are a few Nanny Bubby Tidbits to help you with your cooking method and help to make your cooking journey easier so you can learn faster.

  • To clean mushrooms, use a mushroom brush instead of water.
  • To properly cut a bell pepper, slice it at the ribs.
  • Put cold eggs in hot water to bring them to room temperature for baking.
  • An ice bath is the key to peeling a hard boiled egg.
  • To keep spinach fresh, put it in a paper towel and turn it upside down.
  • Chop and freeze basil for winter.
  • Take a shot of mustard to alleviate leg cramps.