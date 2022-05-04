Las Vegas(KLAS)- The Little Vegas Chapel is celebrating ‘May the Fourth’ also known as Star Wars Day with Star Wars themed weddings! Roqui Theus stopped by the chapel to preview how they’re celebrating super fan couples who are no longer “Flying Solo” with ‘Yoda One For me’ and ‘I Chewse You’ wedding packages featuring ceremonies performed by a Princess Leia Officiant. As a nod to Chewbacca and Yoda fans, the ‘I Chewse You’ and “Yoda One For Me” packages include Star Wars music, Star Wars themed edited images, a Star Wars inspired bouquet and boutonniere and more.

Couples can call The Little Vegas Chapel at (702) 385-5683 to book a reservation!