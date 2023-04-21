Las Vegas(KLAS)-Add Max Pawn to the Spring shopping list for high fashion at a lower price. Max Pawn has two locations filled with authentic pre-loved luxury merchandise for you and your loved ones. Michael Mack, president of Max Pawn, stopped by Las Vegas Now with a variety of spring and fashion forward bags.
You can visit Max Pawn’s newest location on Decatur and Flamingo.
