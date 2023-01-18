KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 18, 2023 / 04:17 PM PST
Updated: Jan 18, 2023 / 04:17 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It means “More Please” in Spanish and we certainly want more from Más Por Favor as they celebrate three years in business. Mercedes Martinez chats with Chef Nicole Kinder and bartender Kate Leuttwiler to tell us about the menu.
