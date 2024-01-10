As Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service approaches, NV Energy is highlighting its 15-year volunteer tradition and long-time partnership with Three Square to connect NV Energy employees and their families with local impact. Volunteers will be assembling meals for local families on Monday, January 15th. Since the inception of the partnership, NV Energy has dedicated more than 3,600 volunteer hours and donated more than $932,000— that’s equivalent to approximately 2.7 million meals!

NV Energy, along with members of BEAUTIE – the employee resource group serving Black employees and allies – will include an educational component to the day with remarks from a guest speaker addressing Dr. King’s work to advance equality and social justice.