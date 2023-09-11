Las Vegas(KLAS)-Celebrity documentarian, Markus Klinko, unveils his latest project with the legendary Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino where his most iconic celebrity images will now be displayed in the Elvis Presley suite. Jackie Siegal stops by to welcome him to the property as he is donating a portion of his sales to Victoria’s Voice. Markus Klinko has photographed music, film, and fashion icons such as Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Billie Eillish, David Bowie, and Beyoncé.