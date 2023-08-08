Las Vegas(KLAS)-Informa Markets Fashion connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events, including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC.
President of MAGIC, Kelly Helfman, shares what’s trending this season: metallic, pink, two piece sets and denim.
