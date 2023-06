Las Vegas(KLAS)-Linda Johansen-James, CEO of International Retail Group, shares what luxury items are worth investing in.

Three brands to consider:

Chanel – a well-maintained bag has increased in value by about 10-15% per year.

Hermès Birkin bag – Bag Hunter reported that this bag’s value increased by 500% over the past 35 years and was a “historically safer investment than the stock market.”

Louis Vuitton – the Neverfull is the most sold and retains at least 85% resale value.