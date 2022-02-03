Lunar New Year Long Life Noodles and Chicken with Nanny Bubby

LUNAR NEW YEAR

LONG LIFE NOODLES AND CHICKEN

By

Chef Katie Chin

I had the great honor and total pleasure of being taught this dish by Chef Katie Chin during one of my live Facebook cooking segments. This recipe is filled with love and tradition and is a recipe that comes from her mother who found that the traditions during the lunar New Year of eating certain foods were meant to usher in wealth, good fortune prosperity and longevity in the new year! I love this recipe…..leave out the chicken and you have a beautiful vegetarian meal! Enjoy!

Serves: 4

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Ingredients:

8 ounces (1/2 box) spaghetti or linguine

12 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into bite size pieces

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 garlic clove, minced

3/4 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper

1/2 cup bean sprouts

3/4 cup snow peas, blanched and julienne

1/2 cup julienne carrots

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 teaspoon oyster sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1/8 teaspoon sugar

Directions:

Prepare noodles according to package directions. Rinse, drain and set aside.

Toss the chicken pieces with the cornstarch, salt and white pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes.

Heat a wok or large skillet over medium high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of the oil and swirl to coat. Add garlic and stir-fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chicken and stir-fry until it turns white.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add the red pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the bean sprouts, snow peas and carrots and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the sauce and stir-fry until blended, about 1 minute. Add the reserve noodles and toss until coated. Transfer to a platter and serve immediately.