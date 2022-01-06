Skip to content
Lowering the number of traffic deaths in 2022 with Eric Palacios & Associates
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jan 6, 2022 / 04:15 PM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2022 / 04:16 PM PST
Attorney Eric Palacios shares tips for improving road safety.
I-Team: 'We’re not violent people,' 2 arrested in Las Vegas for Jan. 6 attack remain in jail
Video
I-Team: 'Having the television on saved my life,' Lawmakers reflect one year after Jan. 6 attack
Video
I-Team: Raider Nate Hobbs said 'he was just tired' when found passed out behind wheel in garage
I-Team: In jailhouse interview, parking garage shooting suspect says police have wrong person
Video
I-Team: Former psychologist faces 3-10 years after plea in wife's death from antifreeze, opioids
Video
I-Team: Wastewater data shows surge in omicron cases in Las Vegas valley
Video
I-Team: Raider Nathan Hobbs found passed out behind the wheel at 4 a.m., police say
Video
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
NEW: Omicron above 50% in Clark County; test positivity at pandemic record
‘One suspect is down,’ Metro police involved in deadly shooting in southeast Las Vegas valley
'Just give me the keys,' several cars, $11,000 stolen in carjacking spree
I-Team: Infant suffers bites, bone fractures after dad loses video game