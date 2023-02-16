KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Mary Posey
Posted: Feb 16, 2023 / 04:31 PM PST
Updated: Feb 16, 2023 / 04:31 PM PST
General Manager Burton Hughes tells us about the year-round Subaru Love Promise and updates us on their latest effort to share the love by partnering with Helping Hands of the Las Vegas Valley in providing 14 Days of Love to our elderly friends.
If you want to stay as warm as possible this winter, check out these insulating hats that can keep you comfortable no matter how cold it gets.
Plenty of the fun makeup trends you can expect to see on runways and red carpets this year are surprisingly easy to incorporate into your daily routine.
Folks looking to improve their skin care can look at the trends heading into 2023 and learn something new or find a new favorite.