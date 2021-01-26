Lose stubborn fat permanently with Dr. Nash

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
I-Team
National News
Mystery Wire
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Border Report
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Judge: Charges still stand against pastor Tony Spell for violating COVID-19 crowd limits
Video
Top Stories
Clark County works to improve current largest vaccination site, Cashman Center
Video
Local crews make incredible rescue amid wintry storm
Video
8 Sports Now highlights for Monday, Jan. 25
Video
Police working to identify suspects in robbery of northwest valley business
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, January 25th
Video
Top Stories
SLIDESHOW: Southern Nevadans share rain, snow pictures as winter storm moves across the area
Video
Top Stories
LIVE: Flurries begin again as rain and snow sweep across Southern Nevada for a second day
Live
Winter is about to get busy
Video
A nice break before the next storm
Video
Chilly winter winds blowing today
Video
Sports
Sports
The Big Game
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
8 Sports Now highlights for Monday, Jan. 25
Video
Chiefs 3 point favorites over Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55
Rebels to resume MWC play Monday against Utah State
Fleury gets shutout, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 1-0 on Karlsson’s late goal
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Help Golden Rainbow by dining at Carson Kitchen on Tuesday
Video
Top Stories
Tighten your skin at VJazzy Wellness with a one time ultrasound skin lift
Video
Top Stories
Resolutions are easier to achieve with healthy essentials
Video
Lose stubborn fat permanently with Dr. Nash
Video
Hussongs Cantina’s big celebration
Video
Southwest Medical is dedicated to keeping Vegas healthy
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Lose stubborn fat permanently with Dr. Nash
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jan 26, 2021 / 05:58 AM PST
/
Updated:
Jan 26, 2021 / 05:58 AM PST
To make an appointment visit
DrNash.com/eval
Don't Miss
Swabbing the community one flush at a time: Nevada researchers test wastewater to track coronavirus
Video
I-Team: FBI forwarded 2 Nevada-based right-wing posts; special agent in charge says ‘see something, say something’
Video
I-Team: Man charged with delivering more than 30 pounds of meth to Vegas
Video
I-Team: ‘We’re going to mine through all their social media,’ Metro police say about officer application process
Video
I-Team: Nevada Attorney General Ford responds to criticism over video he posted after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Video
I-Team: Senior reacts as Henderson officials are vaccinated alongside first responders
Video
I-Team: Clark County employees say toxic chemicals caused illnesses; 50+ people file lawsuit
Video
Trending Stories
LIVE: Flurries begin again as rain and snow sweep across Southern Nevada for a second day
Live
Snow buries Flagstaff, northern Arizona in white winter blanket
Former CDC director urges Americans to wear better masks to protect from new COVID-19 strains
SLIDESHOW: Funny memes of Bernie Sanders and his Inaugural mittens is the gift that keeps on giving
Video
Biden explains how he arrived at $1,400 stimulus check amount
Video