Las Vegas(KLAS)-This Wednesday night fall premieres continue with the launch of the new dating adventure series, The Real Love Boat. Inspired by the beloved 1970s series “The Love Boat,” the new series set aboard a luxury Mediterranean cruise, brings together singles longing for a second chance at love and romance. JC Fernandez and Jillian Lopez chat with “The Real Love Boat” crew members on the show: The captain, Paolo Arrigo; The Bartender, Ezra Freeman; and The Cruise Director, Matt Mitcham to learn more about the premiere of “The Real Love Boat.”