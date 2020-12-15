Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Vegas NYE
Local News
I-Team
National News
Mystery Wire
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Border Report
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
What’s Trending: Holiday name causes a bit of confusion
Video
Top Stories
‘A Very Sunny Christmas’ holiday special to raise money for Opportunity Village
Video
Henderson homeowner captures porch thieves with phony package
Video
Las Vegan on Jeopardy! was also on high school quiz show hosted by Nate Tannenbaum
Video
Santa tests positive for COVID-19 after contact with dozens of children in Georgia
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, December 14th
Video
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Dec. 14, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Will you get a white Christmas? Tool lets you plug in your zip code for a forecast
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, December 11th
Video
Cooler with clouds coming and going
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, December 10th
Video
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Masters Report
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks major change, new voice in the defensive room
Video
Rebels vs. Pepperdine game cancelled tonight because of positive COVID test
Rebels set for Monday matchup against Pepperdine
Golden Knights Foundation announces upcoming holiday initiatives
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Salute to Super Heroes
Top Stories
Alex Ross is a line of hand painted wearable art
Video
Top Stories
Choosing the perfect stocking stuffer
Video
Look 10 years younger with VJazzy Wellness
Video
Keeping Las Vegas clean with PACT Coalition
Video
Navigating open enrollment with The Multicare Group
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Stay Well
Veterans Voices
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Look 10 years younger with VJazzy Wellness
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Dec 15, 2020 / 06:05 AM PST
/
Updated:
Dec 15, 2020 / 06:05 AM PST
For more information visit
VJazzyWellness.com
Don't Miss
Zodiac Killer’s 340 cipher solved by private citizens
Video
I-Team: Federal investigators warn of fake COVID-19 vaccines, counterfeit treatments
Video
I-Team: Nevada Republican electors cast symbolic, meritless votes for President Trump
I-Team: 15, not 30 votes, separate candidates in commission race
Video
PHOTOS: Authorities seize counterfeit masks, COVID-19 test kits
Gallery
I-Team: Dozens of cars, homes hit in Henderson drive-by shootings
Video
I-Team: Retired Metro sergeant, fellow cyclist, expounds on crash that left 5 dead
Video
Trending Stories
Tenants, landlords react to new eviction moratorium in Nevada
Video
Henderson homeowner captures porch thieves with phony package
Video
I-Team: Nevada Republican electors cast symbolic, meritless votes for President Trump
Nevada electors cast votes for Biden in presidential race
Video
Gov. Sisolak extends ‘statewide pause’ through Jan. 15; eviction moratorium issued through end of March
Video