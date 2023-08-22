Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s all hands on deck here on the 9th island to help Maui after the devastating wild fire. Owners of the Blended Craft Barber Studios, Bobby and Juliet Ramos, are hosting “Cuts For Donations” this Sunday. From 12 p.m.-3p.m. at their Henderson location, the entire family can enjoy vendors, food trucks, and performers while donating dry food, canned goods, clothes, toiletries, and other essentials. Find the studio on 3530 Bolunteer Blvd.