Local band ‘Black Donnellys’ placed on Grammys ballot in multiple categories

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is an exciting announcement from one local band. The “Black Donnellys” — the house band at the Rí Rá Irish Pub in The Mandalay Bay — announced they have been placed on the Grammys ballot to potentially be nominated in a couple of categories this year.

They are up for nominations in the “Best Music Film” for their documentary “An Irish Story: This is my Home” and in the “Song of the Year” category for their song “This is my Home.”

You can catch the band’s interview with Las Vegas Now’s Roqui Theus in the video above.