Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Local News
Political News
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Old Navy to pay employees to work the polls on Election Day
Top Stories
Animal activists plan rally demanding justice in dog’s death
Video
Newsfeed Now: Pelosi in hot water after salon visit; KKK flag controversy in Tennessee
Live
What’s Driving You Crazy? – The bumpy rollercoaster ride on the 95 eastbound from the Spaghetti Bowl
Video
Photos: Vandals spray-paint BLM, defund police messages on Elvis Presley’s Graceland
Gallery
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
PHOTOS: First snow falls in Colorado on first day of meteorological fall
Gallery
Top Stories
Tuesday is first non-triple-digit day since July 1
Video
Top Stories
A very brief break from 100s
Video
Where Do Birds Go During a Hurricane?
Video
Keep watering at night with our hot September days
Video
Watch: Wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Hurricane Katrina
Live
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Game 5: Canucks backup goalie shines to force game 6 vs. Knights
Video
Lights FC sign 11 year MLS veteran Quincy Amarikwa
It’s Transaction Tuesday for Raiders
Knights to open T-Mobile Arena for private viewing parties
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Tasting the frozen treats at Philly Freeze Me
Video
Top Stories
From a day trip to an overnight stay at Grand Canyon West
Video
How Xavier Mortimer is making magic during the pandemic
Video
Local Artist collaborating with the Raiders
Video
Celebrating National Read a Book Day
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Local Artist collaborating with the Raiders
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Sep 2, 2020 / 06:23 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Sep 2, 2020 / 06:23 AM PDT
Learn more at CastroArt.vegas/
Don't Miss
BACK TO SCHOOL: CCSD Digital Family Guide for 2020-2021 school year, direct link here
CCSD teachers continue adapting to distance learning, unexpected challenges
Video
Legal Aid Center shares education rights while special needs students face challenges
Video
Outreach continues as thousands of CCSD students still need internet, devices
Video
2nd day of distance learning goes smoother, but families are still trying to adapt
Video
CCSD issues guidance for recording classes as parents continue adjusting to distance learning
Video
Teachers react to first day of school and virtual learning
Video
Trending Stories
New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions
UPDATE: NLV missing woman found dead
Walmart launching new membership program Sept. 15
Video
UPDATE: Police investigating missing person case after kidnapping report
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley issues apology, addresses letter from president of Metro’s police union
Video