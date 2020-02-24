Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Healing Garden expanding with new features, fire pit and special tree
World’s biggest toy fair shows what’s headed to stores
Video
NLV police looking for missing, endangered man
Local activists peacefully end camp out to stand with homeless after officers arrive
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
SLIDESHOW: Rainbows cover the valley as wet weather continues
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, February 21st
Video
Top Stories
Get ready for the weekend rain
Video
Grab some outdoor time today
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, February 19th
Video
You can’t debate about the nice weather
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
Big Race – Daytona
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Chase Briscoe wins rain-delayed Xfinity race at Las Vegas
Top Stories
Joey Logano overcomes missed pit call to win at Las Vegas
Golden Knights win 5th straight with 5-3 win over Florida
Video
Tyson Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt
Video
UNLV hands No. 4 San Diego State its first loss, 66-63
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Checking in with local Riley Herbst at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Video
Top Stories
Vegas pug party & 80’s pug prom this weekend
Video
Live at the track ahead of race weekend
Video
Celebrating National Margarita Day with Hussongs
Video
Must-have products for men
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live at the track ahead of race weekend
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Feb 24, 2020 / 05:57 AM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 24, 2020 / 05:57 AM PST
Live at the track ahead of race weekend
Trending Stories
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupts with lava, ash column
Video
Mexico City climber sets new record at ‘Scale the STRAT’ event
Video
NEVADA CAUCUS 2020: Results
Man leaps from ambulance, is killed on California highway
Trump says he was not told that Russia was helping Sanders