Las Vegas(KLAS)-Nevada State College is hosting Literacy In The Park on Saturday, April 8th. This free event will be full of literacy activities for English and Spanish speaking children and parents. The event is open to the public from 1-5pm at the Foxtail Area of Sunset Park (2601 e. Sunset rd., Las Vegas, NV 89120). Organizers and youth education professors Vanessa Mari and Youngae Choi joined Roqui Theus in studio to invite families to learn with them!

For more information and registration, head to: bit.Ly/literacyinthepark.