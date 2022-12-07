Comedian Lindsay Glazer will be doing a live album recording with the comedy label Comedy Dynamics at Wiseguys Comedy Club, located at 1511 S. Main Street on December 16 and 17th at 7:30 pm. The link to buy tickets is https://vegas.wiseguyscomedy.com/events/60326
Lindsay will get the first drink for current military and veterans (with valid id).
