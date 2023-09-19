Las Vegas(KLAS)-What did it take to become the 2023 Life Is Beautiful Rising Stars competition winner? In this month’s “So Vegas” segment, Roqui Theus introduces us to a band of native Las Vegans who show us that it took pure punk. As the winners of Rising Stars, Pure Sport will bring their “company” to the Rolling Stone stage on Friday (September 22nd) at 4:40p.m., opening the weekend of music festivities. The three day music, art, and food festival is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year from September 22-24. Follow pure sport @puresportmusic on Instagram for updates.