Las Vegas(KLAS)-Local nonprofit, Life By Music, which inspires at-risk youth and underserved veterans in the community through the power of music, is hosting three family-friendly fundraising events throughout Veterans Day weekend (Nov. 11-12), including a Rock ‘N’ Run 5K run/walk, an evening concert gala and a Rock ‘N’ Swing charity golf tournament. Life By Music was created by Otherwise band member, Ryan Patrick. Register for all events at: lifebymusic.org