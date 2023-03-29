Las Vegas(KLAS)-Step into “Rouge Room” with Roqui Theus and Jason Bartucci of Wish You Were Here Group. The new French inspired indoor and outdoor lounge at Red Rock Resort is open Thursday through Sunday from 4pm to midnight providing an intimate and romantic experience in Summerlin. Guests can enjoy live entertainment from Jazz Eclectic Vegas on Thursdays, to live piano Friday and Sundays, to a variety show with music, contortionists, and dancers on Saturdays.

Outside of the Rouge Room are the “Rouge Cabanas.” This upscale adult’s only pool experience officially opens Saturday (April 1st) where guests can order from the Rouge Room menu and intimately party to a live poolside DJ.

Reservations recommended!