Las Vegas(KLAS)-Bri Steck, Owner and CEO of Vegas Girls Night Out, shares some fun ways to celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas. Some activities include the Foundation Room – Saturday, Oct. 28 with “Barbie’s Haunted Dreamhouse.” Doors open at 9:30 p.m. for a night filled with the timeless magic of Barbie with a spooky twist. Vegas Girls Night Out’s “You’re So Fancy” party package The LINQ Promenade Bar Crawl via Royal Crawl.