by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Feb 15, 2023 / 04:16 PM PST
Updated: Feb 15, 2023 / 04:16 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s time to look snazzy and feel jazzy for Mardi Gras! The celebration is starting early at The Legacy Club inside Circa. Dominick DeMartino stopped by to tell us more and taught us how to make a Mardi Gras staple, the Vieux Carre.
