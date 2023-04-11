Las Vegas(KLAS)-Ahead of World Art Day on Saturday, Roqui Theus is showing Las Vegas Now unique places around town to celebrate and appreciate art and creativity. On Monday, she introduced us to “Vibes DIY Studio,” a new family-owned do-it-yourself shop located in The Village of Centennial Springs (7575 Norman Rockwell Ln, Suite 120 Las Vegas, NV, 89143)

Besides good vibes, the shop offers pop culture themed paint pouring, hand painting, and customized rug tufting. To book a session, head to vibesdiystudio.com.