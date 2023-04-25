Las Vegas(KLAS)-Downtown Summerlin is hosting two free community events to kick off Asian Pacific Heritage Month and celebrate the rich heritage of the Hawaiian and Pacific Islands.

Flavors of Aloha is a one-of-a kind Hawaiian-style culinary event that includes island food, cultural performances, crafts, hula and Tahitian dance workshops, lei making, a car show and more. It takes place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin on Saturday, April 29 from noon to 8 p.m. For information on this free public event, visit flavorsofaloha.com

The second annual Lei Day Parade, set for Monday, May 1, kicks off with pre-parade festivities at 5:30 p.m. and the parade at 6 p.m. It takes place along Park Centre Drive.