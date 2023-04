Las Vegas(KLAS)-Christina Fillippis of LEGOLAND California, shares what it took to build MINILAND San Diego. It took 70 master model builders from around the world a year and a half to create MINILAND SAN DIEGO using more than 5 million Lego bricks.

LEGOLAND® California, LEGOLAND® Florida, and LEGOLAND® New York Resorts proudly declare that all Parks are now Certified Autism Centers.