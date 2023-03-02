SAVORY CRESCENT APPETIZER

If you are wanting to learn to cook, but don’t know where to start, start with appetizers. I cook because I LOVE people, not because I love food. Appetizers and drinks is a great way to begin your cooking knowledge and bring people together. Teach yourself to make a few appetizers and invite those you enjoy for drinks and apps before you go out for dinner, or just order in from there. If you just teach yourself to start somewhere in the cooking process, the rest will fall into place! Enjoy! Appetizers make, “Spreading Love Like Butter”, so easy!

Serves: 8

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 container refrigerated Crescent dough. (I prefer Pillsbury Crescent rolls)

1 onion diced

1 ½ tsp. garlic powder

¾ cup grated parmesan cheese

1 stick melted salted butter

Preheat oven to 375°

Directions:

After opening the container of crescent rolls, divide the dough into the pre-cut triangles. Combine the melted butter and garlic powder.

Dip each triangle into the melted butter and then spoon 1 tsp. of onion into the top 1/3 of the wide side of the triangle. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese, and then roll the triangle from the wide side to the pointed side.

Place on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and sprinkle again with the parmesan cheese.

Place in the oven for approximately 9 to 12 minutes or until golden brown depending on your oven. Slice in thirds. Eat and enjoy!