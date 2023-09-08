Las Vegas(KLAS)-Diner en Blanc is an upscale chic picnic that takes place at an undisclosed locations. Guests are invited to visit the event’s website to try to secure an invite at this one of a kind event. At the last minute, the secret location is revealed to those who have been patiently waiting to learn where Diner en Blanc will take place. Guests are encouraged to dress in all white.

For more information visit: lasvegas.dinerenblanc.com/