Las Vegas(KLAS)-Las Vegas Weekly, the city’s premier voice in entertainment, culture and news, will host their Best of Vegas Awards at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World this Thursday night. Greenspun Media Group Events Director Samantha Petsch dropped by with a preview and we got a taste of a “Summer Smash” from one of the issue’s winners, VP of Beverage and Hospitality Culture, Francesco Lafronconi from Carver Road Hospitality.