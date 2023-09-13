Las Vegas(KLAS)-September 15th marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time we use to highlight and celebrate Hispanic culture.

Las Vegas is known for joining in on the celebrations and this weekend alone, our city is giving the spotlight to more than a dozen Hispanic and Latinx artists.

Las Vegas Now’s Senior Producer, Natalia Malsenido gives us a rundown of those shows.

Sept. 13 Maluma at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 14 Carin Leon at T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 14 RBD at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 15 & 16 Rumbazo Fest at Downtown Events Center

Sept. 15,16 &17 Luis Miguel at Park MGM

Sept. 15 Banda MS at Michelob Ultra Arena

Sept. 15 Marco Antonio Solis at T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 15 Gloria Trevi at Bakkt Theater

Sept. 15 & 16 Alejandro Fernandez at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 15 & 16 Emmanuel at The Venetian

Sept. 16 ANGELES AZULES at Bakkt Theater

Sept. 16 Caifane at The Palms

Sept. 16 Banda World at Brooklyn Bowl

Sept. 17 90’s Pop Tour at Bakkt Theater

Sept. 17 Mana at T-Mobile Arena