Las Vegas(KLAS)-September 15th marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, a time we use to highlight and celebrate Hispanic culture.
Las Vegas is known for joining in on the celebrations and this weekend alone, our city is giving the spotlight to more than a dozen Hispanic and Latinx artists.
Las Vegas Now’s Senior Producer, Natalia Malsenido gives us a rundown of those shows.
Sept. 13 Maluma at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 14 Carin Leon at T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 14 RBD at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 15 & 16 Rumbazo Fest at Downtown Events Center
Sept. 15,16 &17 Luis Miguel at Park MGM
Sept. 15 Banda MS at Michelob Ultra Arena
Sept. 15 Marco Antonio Solis at T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 15 Gloria Trevi at Bakkt Theater
Sept. 15 & 16 Alejandro Fernandez at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 15 & 16 Emmanuel at The Venetian
Sept. 16 ANGELES AZULES at Bakkt Theater
Sept. 16 Caifane at The Palms
Sept. 16 Banda World at Brooklyn Bowl
Sept. 17 90’s Pop Tour at Bakkt Theater
Sept. 17 Mana at T-Mobile Arena