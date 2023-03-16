As the NCAA basketball tournament begins, people from around Las Vegas flock to their favorite places to eat, drink, bet, and watch the games. One of those locations is The Front Yard at Ellis Island Casino and Brewery.

“We’re doing parties out here Thursday and Friday,” said Christina Ellis, vice president of Development at Ellis Island. “Tickets include all the beer and drinks you can drink and then all the foods.”

The facility boasts 25 screens, including a huge 18-foot display. Ellis says you’ll be able to see at least four games from wherever you’re seated. The two levels of The Front Yard are sure to be packed with basketball fans.

Tickets include food, an open bar and are available for either an all-day block or a half-day block. The festivities begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. and will go last through the last game of the evening. Las Vegas Now viewers can use the code KLAS for 25% off of tickets for Thursday and Friday.