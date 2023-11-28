Las Vegas(KLAS)-International Fashion Trends, Art, and Tattoos are coming to Las Vegas in 2024 with the first-ever Las Vegas Pacific Fashion Show event.

It’s taking place at the Ahern Hotel April 3rd through the 6th, and is described as a kaleidoscope of colors, textures, innovative designs, and culture.

Models of primarily island origins will showcase clothing and tattoos that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of the pacific islands. Founder Virginia Toalepai and designer Wilfredo Gerado joined Las Vegas Now to take us to the islands through fashion. Learn more at lasvegaspacificfashionshow.com.