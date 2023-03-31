Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s Food & Beverage Industry Week in Las Vegas, and Roqui Theus stopped by the main attraction on Tuesday! The Bar & Restaurant Expo is the nation’s biggest and most influential conference for bar and restaurant professionals inside the Las Vegas Convention Center. From booths to seminars, people gathered to enjoy and learn. On Tuesday, Roqui introduced us to the world’s first barbeque flavored whiskey by “KURVBALL,” and to AUTEC, a company building “Robots” to help chefs with the sushi making process.

You can check out more on the Expo and the brands Roqui visited here: barandrestaurant.com sushimachines.com, kurvballwhiskey.com