The American Heart Association, Nevada is hosting the Las Vegas Heart Walk on Saturday, November 4th at Tivoli Village, beginning at 8am. There is no registration fee, the event is free to the public. Just visit www.lasvegasheartwalk.org. Chris Loftus, Interim CEO of Centennial Hills Hospital and Dr. Jeff Murawsky, Division Chief Medical Officer of Sunrise Health System, tell us more.
Las Vegas Heart Walk and the FAST Signs of Stroke with American Heart Association
by: Mary Posey
